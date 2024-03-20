Parker McCollum's back in the studio for fifth album

As "Burn It Down" makes its way to the top of the country charts, Parker McCollum has shared with fans that he's about to kickstart the recording process for his next album.



"Studio tomorrow. Crazy to be recording my 5th studio album," Parker says on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I know for 100% fact that these songs and this record is best I've put together since kid," he continues, referring to his 2015 debut album, The Limestone Kid.



"Took me a long time to get back to this place as a songwriter. Feels good to be happy about my songs again," he adds.



Parker's upcoming album will follow 2023's Never Enough, which spawned the #1 hit "Handle on You" and "Burn It Down," which is currently in the top five on the country charts.



Parker's Burn It Down Tour continues in April with stops in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, North Carolina and more. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit parkermccollum.com.

