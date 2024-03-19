Parker McCollum to headline 2024 ACM Lifting Lives LIVE

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) has tapped Parker McCollum to headline this year's ACM Lifting Lives LIVE fundraising event.



Parker McCollum and Friends: ACM Lifting Lives LIVE will take place May 15 in The Colony, Texas, and will raise money for ACM's philanthropic arm, which works to improve lives through the power of music.



"I am truly honored that ACM Lifting Lives has given me the opportunity to host the Parker McCollum & Friends: ACM Lifting Lives event this year at Topgolf in The Colony, TX," says Parker. "The work they do to improve lives through the power of music and the funds they raise are vital to helping folks in and out of our Country music community."



He adds, "I can't wait to have some of my really talented friends join me for a great night supporting the mission of ACM Lifting Lives and help them continue their incredible work."



Ticket presale begins Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. CT, before the general sale kicks off Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. CT at ACMLiftingLives.org/Concert.

On the music front, Parker's "Burn It Down" is now #4 on the country charts. It's the second single from his latest album, Never Enough.

The 59th ACM Awards is slated for May 16 in Frisco, Texas, and will livestream worldwide on Prime Video.

