Parker McCollum will be Burning It Down into the fall

Parker McCollum will continue to burn down concert stages even after the summer is over.

The "Handle on You" singer has added 13 additional dates to his Burn It Down tour, starting September 13 in Cleveland, Ohio, and wrapping up October 26 in Stateline, Nevada. Tickets for the new dates go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour features Corey Kent and Chayce Beckham as openers as well as a rotating series of supporting opening acts that include Elvie Shane, George Birge, Kassi Ashton, Kylie Morgan, Dasha and MacKenzie Porter.

Parker is set to perform with Brittney Spencer on the CMT Music Awards on April 7, airing live on CBS.

Ahead of the ACMs, he'll host an all-star charity event, Parker McCollum and Friends: ACM Lifting Lives LIVE, on May 15 at Topgolf at The Colony, Texas. The event will raise money and awareness for ACM Lifting Lives, which funds music therapy programs and helps those in the music community who face unexpected hardships.

