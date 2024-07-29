Outdoor shows hold a special place in Cody Johnson's heart

Playing outdoor shows is special for Cody Johnson for a sentimental reason.



"I think indoor versus outdoor shows has its own special thing about them. There's a certain element to the sound indoors, but I grew up playing independent music here in Texas and where every festival season you lose 10 pounds because you sweat out so much onstage," Cody shares with the press.



"It's hot and it's miserable but it's hot and miserable for those fans too and they stand out there in it," he says. "So I think there's something special about standing out there and sweating your butt off and being there at the concert all day for these festivals."



While Cody has a strong affinity for outdoor venues, he also enjoys playing indoor shows, so there are no favorites for him.



"I think each one of them has their own things that bands love, each one of them has their own energy, little facets about each one. So, I really don't care, either way for me," the "'Til You Can't" singer says.



Cody's currently approaching the top five of the country charts with his latest single, "Dirt Cheap." You can find it on his latest album, Leather, out now.



To catch Cody at a show near you, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

