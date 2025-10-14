Opry Goes Pink with Amy Grant, Carrie Underwood & more

Opry Goes Pink (Grand Ole Opry)
By Stephen Hubbard
Amy Grant will do the honors this year as the Opry Goes Pink for the 17th time to help in the fight against breast cancer.
The "Baby Baby" hitmaker will flip the ceremonial switch to turn the Opry's signature barn backdrop pink for the night and raise money for Susan G. Komen.
Carrie Underwood, Mandy Barnett, Riders in the Sky and Sophia Scott are among the other artists set to play the Oct. 25 show.

The Opry will donate $5 for every ticket sold to Susan G. Komen, the world's leading nonprofit in the fight against breast cancer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!