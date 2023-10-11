Opry Country Christmas: Scotty, Lady A, Trace + more join lineup

Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

By Jeremy Chua

It'll soon look a lot like Christmas at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

That's because the annual Opry Country Christmas special is returning with a total of nine shows this year. Upcoming Opry member Jon Pardi will kick off the festive run on November 26. Afterward, Scotty McCreeryLady ALauren AlainaTrace AdkinsChris Young and more will take the hallowed stage to sing yuletide tunes on select dates. 

For the full Opry Country Christmas schedule and lineup, visit opry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!