Opening for Kenny Chesney still feels surreal for Megan Moroney: "Pinch me, this is so cool"

As a longtime Kenny Chesney fan, opening for him on his Sun Goes Down Tour still feels quite surreal to Megan Moroney.



"It's the most insane thing ever. I get asked, you know, what my dream tour is, and like, I think I'm on it," Megan tells ABC Audio. "Everything is just so great, to be able to learn from him and his crew, and they're just all so nice and it's so fun. And then I get to watch Kenny Chesney perform like two hours of hits every single night that I grew up listening to is just like, every night I'm like, 'Pinch me, this is so cool.'"



When it comes to concert rituals, Megan and Kenny have an icy cold one in common.



"I've been getting in my ice bath routine. Kenny likes to do that to keep himself good for the road. So we've been doing that and it's just so much fun," the "Tennessee Orange" singer shares.



Coming up, Megan and Kenny will take their music to Kansas City, Missouri; Nampa, Idaho; and Seattle, Washington on July 6, July 11 and July 13, respectively. Megan's also on her ongoing headlining The Lucky 2.0 Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to meganmoroney.com.

On the music front, Megan's gearing up to drop her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, on July 12. Her current single, "I'm Not Pretty," from 2023's Lucky, is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

