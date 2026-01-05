'One Number Away'? Luke Combs is counting down the seconds

Luke Combs (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard

Luke Combs is in the middle of a countdown. What comes at the end? Well, it's a mystery at this point.

If you check out the "Hurricane" hitmaker's website, it's currently keeping track of the seconds until Wednesday, Jan. 7, at noon ET. Whether it's a major announcement or simply something new on his site, he hasn't given us any clues so far.

When it comes to live shows, we know Luke's My Kinda Saturday Night Tour kicks off March 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Musically, fans are watching for news of Luke's sixth studio album, which is expected sometime in 2026, following his The Prequel EP, which came out in October. Its latest single, "Days Like These," is currently climbing the country chart.

Luke most recently released "Giving Her Away" on Dec. 5, and he's now teasing the new track, "Sleepless in a Hotel Room," with a video of him singing it in the studio.

We know there's an even more significant countdown going on in Luke's personal life: He and wife Nicole Combs are expecting their third child this winter.

