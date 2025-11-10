Omar Epps joins cast of Dan Fogelman's upcoming NFL drama for Hulu

Omar Epps attends the 'Red Clay' screening during the 2025 Annual Atlanta Film Festival at Plaza Theatre on May 03, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Omar Epps has joined the cast for an upcoming untitled football drama that will be making its way to Hulu. ABC Audio has confirmed he'll be taking on the recurring role of an offensive coordinator who was formerly an NFL player.

Epps will join a cast starring Christopher Meloni and This Is Us alum Mandy Moore, who will portray Lauren, daughter of William H. Macy's Hank.

The logline for the Dan Fogelman series has yet to be disclosed, but it's "set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component," according to a press release.

The untitled series will be Fogelman's second series on Hulu. His show Paradise, starring This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, premiered in January.

