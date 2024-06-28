Old Dominion's "Coming Home" as they unleash the first tune from their sixth record

Sony

By Stephen Hubbard

Old Dominion is "Coming Home" with the first track from their upcoming sixth album.

"I think everyone at some point suffers from that separation desperation," lead singer Matthew Ramsey says about the new tune's message. "You're living your life; you know what you're doing is totally worth it. But then when you turn the truck, car, bus or airplane home, there's this energy that sweeps over you -- and it feels good."

The band recorded "Coming Home" in Nashville, while they've traveled outside of Music City for their last couple records.

So far, there's no word on when OD's new album may arrive. Their most recent record, Memory Lane, came out in October of 2023.

