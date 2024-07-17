Old Dominion says Odie's opening is "getting closer"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Eager to party at Old Dominion's Nashville bar, Odie's? Keep your fingers crossed, the band's putting the finishing touches on their venue and planning to have you in soon.

"It's getting closer, you know? I was just down there walking around inside of it and it's starting to feel real," Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen tells ABC Audio. "We're shooting [for] by the end of the summer. I don't know if we'll hit that, but it's going to be pretty soon, it's going to be [in] the next couple months."

"It's going to be awesome. It's going to be good vibes, live music ... good food, [there's] going to be a nice patio on the back," Trevor teases. "It's a little something for everybody." 

You can find more information and keep up with Odie's opening plans on its website and Instagram page.

Old Dominion's making their way up the country charts with their new single, "Coming Home." It's the first preview of their upcoming project and the first release since 2023's Memory Lane.

