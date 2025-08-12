Old Dominion reveals 'Barbara''s 'Late Great Heartbreak'

Old Dominion (Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
By Stephen Hubbard
There's a "Late Great Heartbreak" ahead for Old Dominion, but they're down to talk about it.

That's the newest track from the band's upcoming Barbara album, which they'll discuss Tuesday during a session on TalkShopLive at 5 p.m. ET. There will also be a limited number of signed vinyl and CD copies up for grabs.

"I got flowers on the table and sunshine on the bed/ I can have a couple drinks and stay out of my head/ I can hear a sad song and not even sing along/ So RIP, you and me, I'm finally moving on," the group sings in "Late Great Heartbreak," which is set to arrive on Friday. You can check out a preview on OD's socials.

It follows the previously released Barbara tracks "Water My Flowers," "Me Most Nights," "Man or the Song," "Miss You Man" and their new single, "Making Good Time."

OD's sixth studio album arrives Aug. 22.

