Old Dominion plots Ryman residency celebrating seventh CMA Vocal Group win

Old Dominion's celebrating the seventh consecutive CMA Vocal Group of the Year win in a big way, as they promised onstage at the CMA Awards.

The group has announced its 7 For 7 Ryman Residency, taking place Feb. 3 through Feb. 6 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. It'll follow a stripped-down, acoustic format, and each show will benefit one of the seven charities that Old Dominion's passionate about: MusiCares, Save The Music, Backline Care, the Opry Trust Fund, CMA Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Ramsey Foundation.

"When you're looking at the Oak Ridge Boys, who are a lot like Mount Rushmore, you realize what an incredible family you're a part of. To have won this award, which they've won, Alabama's won, the Chicks won, so many great bands have won, let alone seven times in a row, that's a blessing," says OD frontman Matthew Ramsey.

"At this point, the best way to celebrate something like this – for us – is to play, to give ourselves and the fans a way to come together in these songs and to help raise resources for some great charities that are out there spreading goodness around trying to help people," he continues.

"But rather than doing a big show, we wanted to give ourselves the permission to strip it all the way back, create songwriter-type shows that aren't about production, but the songs; to take even more requests and be spontaneous, to create once in a lifetime experiences every single show," says Matthew. "Where better to do that than at the Ryman?"

There'll be two shows each on Feb. 3, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, before the seventh show on Feb. 6.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at noon CT at ryman.com.

