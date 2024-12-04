Old Dominion + Jordan Davis headline Vegas' Boots In The Park

Old Dominion and Jordan Davis will headline Boots In The Park.



Slated for April 11 and April 12, the Las Vegas festival also features Tyler Hubbard, Nate Smith, Chris Janson, Parmalee and Chase Matthew on the lineup.



Presale begins on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT, before the general sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.



For more information, visit bootsinthepark.com.



Meanwhile, on the music front, Old Dominion and Jordan are currently ascending the country charts with their respective singles, "Coming Home" and "I Ain't Sayin'."

