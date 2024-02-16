Okies unite: Vince Gill is joining Blake Shelton's All for the Hall concert

Vince Gill will join Blake Shelton's All for the Hall concert on March 30.



Taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the show will feature a star-studded lineup that includes fellow Okies Ronnie Dunn, Wade Hayes and The Swon Brothers.



"I can't think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show," says Blake. "Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba and Vince Gill, to name a few. I'm thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!"



All proceeds from the All for the Hall concert will support the nonprofit museum's education initiatives.



Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster's website.

