Oh my, good lord: Shaboozey reveals concept behind his next album

Shaboozey's next album doesn't sound like it will have anything to do with getting "Tipsy."

Speaking to Billboard, 'Boozey says his next album — the follow-up to 2024's Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going — is "ready to go," but he keeps on "changing the songs and the sequences and the track order and all that stuff." Plus, he says, he keeps "making new songs."

But when it does come out, the singer says, get ready for some serious listening.

"[It's about] feminism, I'll say that," he tells Billboard. "Femininity is probably the best word I can use. There's a story there. It's a concept album, but y'all are the first to know that, to be honest."

"It’s a Western concept album about femininity — I shouldn’t have told you that!” he adds.

Shaboozey will attend the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. He'll be there because he helped come up with the tortoiseshell design that will grace two of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls' Formula 1 cars that are competing in the race.

