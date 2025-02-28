'Not at This Party': Dasha's distracted in her new single

Warner Records
By Stephen Hubbard

Dasha's delivering the first taste of her second album with her new single, "Not at This Party." And just like her breakthrough smash, "Austin," she's dealing with relationship problems.

"'Not At This Party' was a title I'd been carrying around for a while," she explains. "It's about that universal experience of being out with friends, but mentally checked out."

"When I wrote it with Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson, I was going through something with a guy, and the song just flowed," she continues. "We really tried to capture that mix of distraction and guilt in the song."

This year Dasha heads out on tour with Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and Dylan Scott, and returns to Stagecoach in April.

