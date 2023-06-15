Yankees utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa's straight steal of home the wildest part of a bad inning for Mets

New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa steals home plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The best that can be said about the New York Mets' seventh inning against the New York Yankees on Wednesday is the inning began with the game tied and it ended with the game tied.

Nearly everything in between, including one of the Mets' scoring plays, didn't reflect well on the Mets.

The fun started with a walk of Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and a hit-by-pitch of Anthony Rizzo. Mets reliever Jeff Brigham appeared to get a much-needed double play ball from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but then a throwing error by second baseman Jeff McNeil allowed Donaldson to score and left Kiner-Falefa safe at first.

Kiner-Falefa stole second base, then took third on another throwing error, this time by rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez.

Two errors is pretty bad. It got worse on the next pitch, when Kiner-Falefa pulled off a straight steal of home after reliever Brooks Raley, who entered for Brigham, air-mailed a throw home.

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it's the first steal of home for the Yankees since Didi Gregorius did it on Aug. 27, 2016.

As fast as Kiner-Falefa is, the play represented another breakdown for the Mets. Kiner-Falefa was allowed to get a massive lead off third after third baseman Eduardo Escobar realized too late what was happening, then Raley was slow and inaccurate to the plate.

The end result was 3-1 Yankees.

The Mets got both runs back in the bottom of the inning, but they could have had more. Down 3-2, Starling Marte hit a game-tying single, but Brandon Nimmo got caught running past second and was thrown out.

Mets tie it but Yanks throw Nimmo out at second to end the inning. Mets are challenging the call pic.twitter.com/jwvdIJKjLR — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 15, 2023

The Mets requested a replay review that showed Nimmo was arguably safe, but it was a situation they should never have reached in the first place.