Yankees stay alive in World Series, Dodgers aim to clinch championship in Game 5 | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jake Mintz,Jordan Shusterman, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

For the first time in 15 years, the New York Yankees won a World Series game and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time in their hopeful championship run. With the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from clinching their eighth title in franchise history, the Yankees' offense finally came alive to help them force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees staving off elimination in Game 4 with the help of a grand slam from Anthony Volpe, New York’s bullpen yet again having a great night, why Aaron Judge might be turning a corner at the plate and Paul O’Neill’s rough night throwing out first pitches.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the bizarre fan interference with Mookie Betts in the first inning, how the Dodgers will try to close out the series again tomorrow night and preview Gerrit Cole vs. Jack Flaherty for Game 5.

(1:52) - Paul O’Neill’s first pitches

(5:23) - Game 4 recap

(13:08) - Anthony Volpe’s full circle moment

(18:07) - The Yankees' offense comes alive

(26:38) - Game 5 preview

(33:00) - Notes on Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!