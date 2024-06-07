Yankees star Juan Soto leaves win vs. Twins early with forearm discomfort after rain delay

MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Jun 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) scores a run on a single by designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

New York Yankees star Juan Soto was pulled from their 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins with left forearm discomfort.

After a rain delay that lasted almost an hour on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, Soto was pulled from the game at the top of the sixth inning when play resumed. Aaron Judge shifted in the outfield to take Soto’s place the rest of the way in right field, and Alex Verdugo came off the bench to play in left.

Though it’s unclear how severe Soto’s injury is — he will undergo further testing on Friday — manager Aaron Boone said after the game that he has been dealing with discomfort in his forearm for the past week or so. Nothing specific happened on Thursday night to trigger it.

Aaron Boone says Juan Soto's forearm discomfort has been bothering him for the past week.



"Once we shut down and the rain delay, that soreness was there," Boone said. "So just kind of didn't feel like it was the right thing to go back out there … It's just been something that's been kind of bothering him."

Soto was 0-for-1 with two walks when he left the game on Thursday night. The 25-year-old, who the Yankees acquired in a huge deal with the San Diego Padres this past offseason, has started every game for the Yankees this year. He’s batting .318 and has 53 RBI and 17 home runs.

It’s unclear how long Soto will be gone, if at all. Yankees top outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez was pulled from their AAA game before the eighth inning on Thursday night, too. That, the Yankees confirmed, was scheduled. The seven innings he played on defense was the most he’s played so far in his rehab stint. It's unclear how long Domínguez will be with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Despite losing Soto, the Yankees held on to claim the three-run win over the Twins. It marked the Yankees’ eighth straight win, gave them a 6-0 record over the Twins this season and pushed them to 45-19 on the year.