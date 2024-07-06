Yankees rookie Ben Rice blasts 3 home runs in 14–4 win over Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 06: Ben Rice #93 of the New York Yankees reacts after a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 06, 2024 in in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

A New York Yankees player hitting three home runs in a game against the Boston Red Sox is a sure way to get attention. Considering Ben Rice is a rookie, he may have established a footprint in the lore of this great baseball rivalry.

Rice definitely inked a note for himself in Yankees history, becoming the first rookie in the celebrated history of the franchise to hit three homers in a game.

BEN RICE, THIRD HOME RUN OF THE DAY, 14-4 YANKEES! pic.twitter.com/e433DqqfUE — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 6, 2024

In addition to going deep three times, Rice collected seven RBI while batting 3-for-5 in the Yankees' 14–4 blowout win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

His first-inning homer off Boston's Josh Winckowski gave New York a 1–0 lead. But there was far more damage to come. Rice added a three-run shot in the fifth off Chase Anderson to boost the Yankees' lead to 10–4. He tagged Anderson again in the seventh for another three-run blast.

A curtain call for @Yankees rookie Ben Rice, who has a 3-homer day! pic.twitter.com/WhhMbEWWRU — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

Rice came into the game with one home run, a .261 batting average and .755 OPS, so this performance probably couldn't have been predicted.

In 60 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit 15 homers with a .275 average and .925 OPS. Rice was called up in mid-June when Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list with a fractured arm that was expected to sideline him for at least eight weeks.