WWE founder Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking and assault by former staffer

Vince McMahon Accused Of Sex Trafficking and Sexual Abuse in Lawsuit

Vince McMahon is accused of coercing and sexually assaulting a former employee, as well as, sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed in a Connecticut federal court on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal broke the news of the case.

Janel Grant alleges that the founder of WWE pressured her into having sex with not only him, but another employee in order for her to gain employment in 2019 following the death of her parents. Grant then went a step further, accusing McMahon of also sex trafficking at the company.

WWE has not responded to the lawsuit at this time.

"But what seemed like a dream in the spring of 2019 quickly became a nightmare," Grate wrote in her lawsuit.

Grant accused McMahon of coercing her to enter a sexual relationship with him, and she explained that he "greeted her in his underwear, touched her, repeatedly asked for hugs, and spent hours sharing intimate details about his personal life."

After she was hired, Grant said that her former boss passed around explicit photos of Grant in the office with fellow colleagues and wrestlers. In the lawsuit, Grants states that McMahon "recruited individuals to have sexual relations with Ms. Grant."

"While colleagues were busy at their desks," Grant began, McMahon and another WWE executive alleged sexually assaulted her. In the documents, Grant said that McMahon approached her and explained that his wife knew about their relationship. At that point, he pushed her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

"Ultimately, Ms. Grant succumbed to the pressure and signed the NDA in exchange for payments – which McMahon later stopped making," the lawsuit claims.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.