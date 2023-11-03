WWE Crown Jewel 2023: How to watch Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and more

WWE Royal Rumble SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Roman Reigns looks on during the WWE and Universal Championship match during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The 2023 WWE Crown Jewel takes place this Saturday, Nov. 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the lineup is looking like it’ll be a can’t-miss event. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are both to defend their individual world titles against LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, respectively. Women’s world champion Rhea Ripley will take on four title challengers in just one match. John Cena will once again pursue a singles win in this year’s Crown Jewel. And Logan Paul will step back into the WWE ring after defeating Dillon Danis via disqualification when he faces United States champion Rey Mysterio.

Ready to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel.

When is the WWE Crown Jewel?

WWE’s 2023 Crown Jewel event takes place this Saturday, Nov. 4 in Saudi Arabia. Fights start at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The Crown Jewel pre-show starts at 12 p.m. ET

Who is headlining WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

The headlining main event of the 2023 Crown Jewel will feature the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. new fan favorite LA Knight.

When is Logan Paul’s next fight?

Alongside the headlining Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight fight, Logan Paul will be challenging Rey Mysterio’s United States Championship at the upcoming 2023 WWE Crown Jewel.

What channel is the WWE Crown Jewel on?

The 2023 WWE Crown Jewel will stream live, exclusively on Peacock in the US.

How to watch the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel:

2023 WWE Crown Jewel fight card:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark – Women’s World Championship Fatal 5-Way match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul – WWE United States Championship match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Women’s Championship match

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh (pre-show)