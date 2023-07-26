Wrexham's Paul Mullin to miss time with punctured lung suffered in preseason win over Manchester United

Manchester United v Wrexham - Pre-Season Friendly SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Paul Mullin of Wrexham lies injured after a collision with goalkeeper Nathan Bishop of Manchester United during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Wrexham at Snapdragon Stadium on July 25, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

Wrexham's preseason friendly with Manchester United proved costly.

While the professional soccer club owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney beat United, 3-1, in San Diego on Tuesday, Wrexham lost star striker Paul Mullin for at least the start of the EFL League 2 season with a punctured lung.

Mullin, 28, suffered the injury when United backup goalkeeper Nathan Bishop collided with Mullin just outside the penalty box 12 minutes into the game. The hit knocked Mullin to the ground, where he laid for the next seven minutes before he was subbed off for Billy Waters. Mullin did walk off the field under his own power, but was in noticeable pain, had to be given oxygen and was seen holding his side.

Bishop was issued a yellow card for his transgression, which infuriated Wrexham manager Paul Parkinson.

Mullin later tweeted a photo of his recovery from a San Diego hospital on the team's official X account, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

Bishop later tweeted an apology for the injury Mullin suffered.

The injury could prove costly for Wrexham, who was just promoted to the fourth tier of English professional soccer for the first time in 15 years. Mullin is the team's star — he's scored 64 goals in 84 appearances over the past two years for Wrexham under Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership. He was also one of the focal points of the first season of FX's documentary show, "Welcome to Wrexham."

The Welsh club plays another preseason friendly in the United States on Friday against MLS' Philadelphia Union before it returns to the United Kingdom and opens its League Two season against MK Dons on Aug. 5. That turnaround doesn't give Mullin time to return, especially from an lung injury.

"We've no idea, as yet, as to how long it will be," Parkinson said. "He's out for the start of the season. If you have a punctured lung and only 10 days to get fit, you have to say that's that.

"We all stick together and will give Paul every bit of support we can to help him get back. One thing about Mulls is he is tough.

"Losing a key player is a blow. But injuries are part and parcel of football. We've dealt with blows before and we will deal with this one."

Ryan Reynolds, one of Wrexham's owners, also tweeted his appreciation for Mullin and hopefulness for a speedy recovery.

Parkinson insinuated backup striker Waters, who entered for Mullin on Tuesday, would play in Mullin's stead alongside Ollie Palmer.

