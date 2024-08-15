WR position preview: League winners, sleepers and fades | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Dalton Del Don,Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position discussed, debated and passionately watched in fantasy more than the wide receiver position. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the WR position in 2024. Harmon and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the WR position this season:

(3:15) - WR position preview: Do we have more concern for elite WRs this year?

(21:20) - Where Matt and Dalton differ from consensus ADP

(40:20) - Making sense of crowded WR rooms

(49:40) - Sleepers, late round WRs to target, fades

(1:00:00) - Last piece of draft advice for WRs

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!