Why Kirk Cousins staying in Atlanta makes sense

Once Michael Penix Jr. took his first snap under center last season for the Atlanta Falcons, it looked like Kirk Cousins' days in the ATL were numbered. But then the Falcons didn't cut him before a $10 million bonus kicked in, so now the question is: Will the Falcons really pay Cousins $50 million this season to be their backup QB?

Cousins staying in Atlanta makes sense for a few reasons, as discussed by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab on the Inside Coverage podcast.

First, there's the financial aspect. With the Falcons having already paid a $10 million bonus to Cousins, cutting him would seem like a waste of that investment, Schwab says. From team owner Arthur Blank's perspective, paying $100 million for two years might be more palatable than $90 million for just one year.

"Arthur Blank has a lot of money," Schwab says. "He's not paying a $10 million bonus and cutting that quarterback."

Epstein agrees.

"I'd rather pay 50 a year than 90 a year. I think there is a legitimate chance that they keep him," she says.

Secondly, while the situation might not be ideal, it's not necessarily the most toxic quarterback environment in the league. Cousins isn't known for creating drama, and his presence as a reliable backup might be valuable, especially considering Penix's injury history. Cousins provides a security blanket in case of injuries or underperformance, ensuring that the Falcons have options during the season.

"Like, he's not going on the Pat McAfee show to talk about this," says Epstein.

And even if having Cousins as a backup feels unconventional, Epstein and Schwab agree that having multiple quarterbacks can be advantageous in the NFL. It offers the Falcons flexibility and potential trade leverage if other teams come calling during the season.

"If you have multiple quarterbacks, it's usually a good thing rather than a bad thing because you have something other teams want," explains Epstein.

So, while it's not the standard approach, there is a rationale behind why Kirk Cousins staying in Atlanta could work.

