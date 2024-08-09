Why did Debby spawn tornadoes? Millions of people in four states under tornado watches as storm moves north

Debris from a tornado spun off by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, litters the campus of Springfield Middle School in Lucama, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed) (Allen G. Breed/AP)

Millions of people in four states and the District of Columbia were under tornado watches on Friday as Debby, now a post-tropical cyclone, moved through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast .

Here are where tornado watches are currently in effect, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center:

Maryland

Eastern Pennsylvania

Delaware

New Jersey

District of Columbia

There have already been at least seven confirmed tornadoes associated with Debby. The Associated Press reported that one person died in a home damaged by a tornado in Lucama, N.C., on Thursday, raising the storm's overall death toll to seven.

Why do hurricanes and tropical storms produce tornadoes?

Hurricanes and tropical storms are known for their high winds and drenching rains. But they can spawn tornadoes, as evidenced this week, especially after making landfall.

"When a hurricane or tropical storm moves over land, the friction increases. Friction slows the winds at the surface while the winds remain stronger in the upper levels," WCNC-Charlotte explained . "This creates the key ingredient for tornadoes, wind shear. Wind shear is the change in wind speed and direction with height. This creates a spin to the atmosphere."

All of the confirmed tornadoes have been categorized as either EF0s or EF1s — the lowest ratings on the Enhanced Fujita Scale , which rates tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds. EF0s have top wind speeds of 65 mph to 80 mph. EF1s have top wind speeds of 86 mph to 110 mph.

"Usually, tornadoes produced by tropical cyclones are relatively weak and short-lived," the National Weather Service said Friday . "But they still pose a significant threat."

Confirmed tornadoes associated with Debby

Isle of Palms, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 87 mphRating: EF1

The worst of the damage from #Debby on the Isle of Palms is located on 25th street, where Mayor Phillip Pounds says a water spout was around 1:30 am. Neighbors tell me they heard a loud noise, like a train, around that time. Luckily, no injuries reported. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/uU4oCQYHdM — Blair Sabol-Live 5 News (@BlairSabolTV) August 6, 2024

Edisto Beach, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 97 mphRating: EF1

South Edisto, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 90 mphRating: EF1

Caught this person driving pretty much full speed into a downed tree last night after the Edisto Beach tornado ... Checked on them and they were all okay. pic.twitter.com/ztQnwr4TCn — Bryce Shelton (@BryceShelton01) August 7, 2024

Kiawah Island, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 85 mphRating: EF0

Storm damage, likely from a tornado, on Kiawah this evening.



There was a debris ball evident on radar around 10:58pm.



Pics from my buddy Ian Butler. He’s still assessing the island. @NWSCharlestonSC #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/wulcNJuYxa — Jed Christoph (@JedChristophWX) August 6, 2024

West Ashley, S.C. (Aug. 6)Estimated peak wind speed: 77 mphRating: EF0

Lady's Island, S.C. (Aug. 6)Estimated peak wind speed: 85 mphRating: EF0

Tree damage, structures damaged, vehicle damage - location correlates with debris signature on radar from 12:59am. Powerflashes were observed.



Coordinates: 32.4567929, -80.6366430



Address - 495-497 Sams Point Rd, Beaufort, SC 29907@NWSCharlestonSC @bftcountysc #Debby #SCwx pic.twitter.com/hVX6UR14YS — Ben McHone (@Tornado_Warned) August 6, 2024

Moncks Corner, S.C. (Aug. 6)Estimated peak wind speed: 95 mphRating: EF1