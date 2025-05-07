White Sox find new way to lose as ninth-inning pop-up bounces off 2B Chase Meidroth's head

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 06: Chase Meidroth #10 of the Chicago White Sox is unable to catch a fly ball in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 06, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox set an MLB record for losses last year, and also came up with no shortage of exotic ways to lose. So far in 2025, it's been a similar story.

The owners of the worst record in the American League (but not MLB, thanks to the Rockies) posted their most mortifying loss of the season so far on Tuesday agains the Kansas City Royals.

In theory, victory was in their grasp when Royals outfielder Drew Waters hit a pop-up with a man on base. It should have been the first out of the inning for reliever Cam Booser. Instead, the ball took a more adventurous path, off the dome of Chicago second baseman Chase Meidroth.

The ball bounced off Meidroth's hand and rolled into the outfield, taking just enough time to allow baserunner Mark Canha to advance to second base. It was a play every major leaguer has made thousands of times.

The White Sox fumble away a win after a fly ball bounces off Chase Meidroth's head. pic.twitter.com/YwGF33wAHQ — Michael "Lux" Farina (@TheMFinKC) May 7, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the White Sox unraveled from there.

Royals catcher Freddy Fermin loaded the bases with no outs on a bunt single, then Kyle Isbel gave Chicago its first out with a pop-up, which they couldn't screw up thanks to the infield fly rule. Then Jonathan India hit what could have been a game-ending double play, or at least another out, but shortstop Jacob Amaya's flip to second base was off enough to take Meidroth off the bag.

Tie game one out.

Jonathan India ties it in the bottom of the 9th🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Hb0IVG0Ab — Baseball’s Office (@baseballsoffice) May 7, 2025

One batter later, Bobby Witt Jr. ended the game with a fly ball to deep center.

That's a tough loss, but we can legitimately think the White Sox had more embarrassing last year, such as when they lost on a walkoff infield fly rule interference call, or got walked off by their crosstown rival for a 13th straight loss, or had two outfielders run into each other.

The White Sox were historically bad last year and might be worse this year, not that anyone should have expected anything different.