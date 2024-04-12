What questions do you have about Trump's hush money trial?

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump visits a Chick-fil-A eatery, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (Jason Allen/AP)

By David Knowles, Yahoo News

On Monday, former President Donald Trump is set to go to trial on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records stemming from his $130,000 payment during the 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is accused of breaking New York campaign finance and tax laws when he allegedly schemed to cover up that payment, which prosecutors say he made to Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged extramarital affair.

Yahoo News wants to know what questions you have about the case. We will compile them and try to provide answers in a future post. The deadline to submit your questions is Sunday night.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!