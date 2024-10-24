Week 9 Race for the Case & big implications for Penn State vs. Wisconsin | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss two underrated Big Ten matchups in Week 9. They unpack the headlines for Wisconsin vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Michigan State.

Additionally, they share other key matchups for Week 9 to keep an eye on, including a deep dive into the ways in whichNavy and Army are building their football programs. And of course, they share their picks for this week's edition of Race for the Case.

(0:41) Penn State vs Wisconsin

(25:58) Michigan State vs Michigan

(37:02) Success for Army and Navy

(44:42) Field storming at Kennesaw State

(45:54) Interesting games of Week 9

(52:53) Race for the Case

