Week 8 Overreaction: Georgia makes a statement & Alabama continues to fall | College Football Enquirer

By Dan Wetzel,Ross Dellenger, Yahoo Sports

Why would you doubt Georgia in a big game? On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the craziness of Week 8. They dig in on the chaos of Georgia's win over Texas, especially the controversial officiating decision in the second half.

They also attempt to diagnose Alabama's problems after their loss to Tennessee. Additionally, they give praise to Indiana for another dominant win, hype up Illinois for beating Michigan, criticize Lincoln Riley for a brutal loss to Maryland, and revel in late game heroics by Iowa State and BYU.

(0:49) Georgia vs Texas

(31:48) Alabama vs Tennessee

(43:43) Indiana vs Nebraska

(48:15) Illinois vs Michigan

(52:14) USC vs Maryland

(55:04) Big 12 after dark

(1:01:18) Small Sample Heisman

(1:06:16) Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

