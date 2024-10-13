Week 7 Reactions: Oregon edges out Ohio State, USC is a joke & Clemson is a DAWG | College Football Power Hour

By Jason Fitz,Caroline Fenton,Adam Breneman, Yahoo Sports

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman recap the biggest games from Week 7 starting with Oregon’s 32-31 victory against Ohio State. Is Lanning getting enough credit for his gutsy play-calling in this Oregon win? Or were costly mistakes by Ohio State’s quarterback Will Howard more to blame?

The trio share their biggest takeaways from the weekend including Penn State being a national title contender and the death of USC’s playoff chances. Plus, after a close victory against Florida, can we really trust that Tennessee can be a playoff team?

Caroline, Fitz & Adam name their ‘dawgs’ and ‘puppies’ of the weekend as they give props to ASU, Clemson & Texas, while sharing some skepticism for Georgia & Alabama after their unimpressive victories.

(0:28) Ohio State vs. Oregon recap

(15:59) Penn State is legit

(19:23) USC is a joke

(24:23) Tennessee can't be trusted

(32:15) Dawgs & puppies

