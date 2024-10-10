Week 7 Race for the Case: Colorado aims to beat Kansas State & Ross survives hotel craziness

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Of course, on the week of the craziest college football game slate ever, the pod is filled with its own craziness. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde preview key matchups for the week, pitching the most intriguing games to know. All while this is happening, Dellenger is forced to evade the the staff of the hotel that is hosting the SEC and Big Ten's mega important meeting. They additionally predict what will happen in Ohio State vs. Oregon and Colorado vs. Kansas State.

Also on today's show, they analyze which unique foods they would eat at the Texas State Fair and share their picks for this week's edition of Race for the Case.

(1:07) Ohio State vs Oregon

(14:50) Colorado vs Kansas State

(21:53) Most intriguing games of Week 7

(39:45) Would you eat this at the Texas State Fair?

(52:03) Week 7 Race for the Case

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts