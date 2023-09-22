Week 3 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip:

1:29- Binge games

1:37 - ATL VS. DET

8:05 - LAC VS. MIN

12:25 - BUF VS. WSH

17:45 - PHI VS. TB

26:20 - Stream games

26:26 - TEN VS. CLE

30:13 - NO VS. GB

34:43 - DEN VS. MIA

37:25 - HOU VS. JAX

41:36 - IND VS. BAL

43:10 - CAR VS. SEA

46:25 - LAR VS. CIN

49:38- Skip games

49:54 - NE vs. NYJ

52:17 - DAL VS. AZ

55:23 - CHI VS. KC

57:18 - PIT VS. LV

59:30 - Smart Flex picks for Week 3

