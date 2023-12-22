Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Full PPR

NFL: DEC 16 Vikings at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Sometimes, it pays to have an All-World receiver running across from you (and competent quarterback play, too).

Rookie WR Jordan Addison has flashed at times this season, but he found himself in a quiet stretch that coincided with his running mate, Justin Jefferson, being out with injury — not to mention the quarterback issues the Vikings have had since Kirk Cousins went down.

But then in Week 15 with Jefferson healthy and new quarterback Nick Mullens at the helm, Addison had his best game since Week 7, scoring 29.10 full-PPR fantasy points.

How will he follow that performance up? Check out Addison and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 16:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?

