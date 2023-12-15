Week 15 fantasy playoffs viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

There's some fantastic matchups on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Week 15. But more importantly, it's fantasy football playoff season. Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela get you ready for all the action by identifying which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 15:

2:24 - Week 15 Viewer Guide

2:30 - Binge games:

2:45 - Cowboys vs. Bills: Start everyone in this game? Including Gabe Davis?

13:55 - Bears vs. Browns: Are we watching two of the hottest teams rally around their QBs?

20:08 - Ravens vs. Jaguars: Should we be nervous starting Jaguars in the postseason?

28:29 - Eagles vs. Seahawks: Is this a bounce back game for Philly and their run game?

32:15 - *Saturday 'Stream' games:

32:38 - Vikings vs. Bengals: Why Nick Mullens could be a good thing for Justin Jefferson

36:19 - Steelers vs. Colts: Can we trust anyone on this Steelers offense right now?

41:00 - Broncos vs. Lions: Do we finally see Jared Goff bounce back?

42:45 - Sunday 'Stream' games:

42:47 - 49ers vs. Cardinals: Can we play Arizona players not named Trey McBride?

44:56 - Buccaneers vs. Packers: Who are the Green Bay playmakers right now?

47:55 - Jets vs. Dolphins: Is Miami on upset alert here?

51:25 - Chiefs vs. Patriots: Is Kansas City entering their 'villain stage?

56:38 - Giants vs. Saints: The 'Vibe Bowl'

59:14 - Commanders vs. Rams: Is L.A. full of 'league winners' right now?

1:01:40 - Skip games

1:01:45 - Texans vs. Titans: Houston... it's not your fault

1:03:26 - Falcons vs. Panthers: Arthur Smith will find a way to be a troll

