Week 13 Overreaction: the SEC and Big 12 playoff collapse | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Does anyone actually want to make the College Football Playoff? On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the collapse by SEC and Big 12 teams in contention to make the college football playoff.

They unpack the meltdown by Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M during Week 13 while projecting which SEC teams remain in the playoff conversation. Additionally, they praise Kenny Dillingham for storming to the top of the Big 12 in his second season. Finally, they analyze Indiana's chances of making the field after a significant loss to Ohio State.

(1:09) What the heck happened in Week 13?

(18:39) The SEC implosion

(34:31) Arizona State leads the Big 12

(40:50) What now for Indiana?

(55:23) Small Sample Heisman

(59:59) Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts