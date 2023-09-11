Week 1 recap: Cowboys dominate, Tyreek Hill goes off and a lot of sloppy play

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate:

1:53 - DAL VS. NYG: Is the Dallas defense really that good? Time to panic in New York?

10:00 - MIA VS. LAC: Did we overthink Tua and this offense in the offseason?

17:45 - JAX VS. IND: Are the Colts and Anthony Richardson really going to throw it that much?

24:05 - CIN VS. CLE: Do Bengals, Burrow get a mulligan? Concern for Watson?

28:30 - LAR VS. SEA: Can we buy stock in Rams' Puka Nacua? What happened to Seattle?

35:25 - SF VS. PIT: Are the Niners that good or did we completely overhype Pittsburgh?

43:00 - TB VS. MIN: TIme to apologize to Baker Mayfield? Minnesota coming back to Earth?

46:43 - GB VS. CHI: Can we officially love Jordan Love? Will Justin Fields ever take the leap?

52:15 - PHI VS. NE: Did Philly sleep walk through this game? Pats show signs of life on offense?

56:10 - TEN VS. NO: Do the Titans have worse offensive line in NFL? Can Saints be a viable fantasy offense?

59:10 - HOU VS. BAL: Reaction JK Dobbins injury and potential replacements.... is Zay Flowers WR1?

1:12:05 - LV VS. DEN: Are we buying into Jakobi Meyers Week 1 performance?

1:13:55 - AZ VS. WSH: Does Sam Howell's performance give us pause?

