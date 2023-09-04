Week 1 overreaction: LSU falls to FSU, Pac-12 goes undefeated & Colorado steals the show

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.

On Sunday night, the Florida State Seminoles faced off against the LSU Tigers in Orlando. The most anticipated matchup of Week 1 turned out to be a classic drubbing by the end of the game, as Florida State handled business, leaving Brian Kelly and company wondering what they need to do to bounce back from this early season loss.

Big things are happening in Boulder as Coach Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes into battle against TCU to get their first win of the season. Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders proved that this Colorado team is here to compete after their dynamic performances in this major Week 1 upset.

The SEC had a tough Week 1 as the conference ended up 1-3 vs Power Five opponents. Tennessee took the sole victory over Virginia, but Florida, South Carolina & LSU dropped their first games. The guys discuss how strong this conference will be this season top to bottom.

Further north, the Big Ten looked sharp this weekend as Penn State, Ohio State & Michigan all picked up wins to open their seasons. The guys were impressed by Penn State’s Drew Allar, had some concerns for Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and mixed reviews for Michigan’s tribute to Jim Harbaugh.

To close out the podcast, the crew wraps up with a trio of segments: Innovative Plays of the Week, Small Sample Heisman & Say Something Nice.

1:00 Florida State beats LSU

16:15 Colorado & Coach Prime take down TCU

29:30 The SEC went 1-3 vs P-5 opponents this weekend

38:08 Latest from the Big Ten

44:31 College football roundabout

48:37 An update on Howdy Doody the bull

52:05 The Innovative play of the week

55:00 Small Sample Heisman

1:01:30 Say Something Nice

