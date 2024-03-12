Watch live: Special counsel Robert Hur testifies before Congress on Biden classified documents probe

Robert Hur FILE - Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Robert Hur speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2017. The special counsel who impugned the president's age and competence in his report on how Joe Biden handled classified documents will himself be up for questioning this week. Hur, now the U.S. attorney appointed by Donald Trump, is scheduled to testify before a congressional committee on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, as House Republicans try to keep the spotlight on unflattering assessments of Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Former special counsel Robert Hur will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday on his recent report that concluded that President Biden should not face criminal charges for "willfully retaining and sharing highly classified information."

In the 388-page report, Hur described the 81-year-old as "an elderly man with a poor memory," renewing questions about Biden's mental fitness as he seeks a second term in office — and prompting an angry response from the president.

"I'm 'well-meaning' and I'm 'an elderly man' and I know what the hell I'm doing," Biden told reporters at a hastily arranged White House news conference on the day Hur's report dropped. "I've been president and I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation."

Hur is standing by his assessment.

"What I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe," Hur said in prepared remarks obtained by the Associated Press ahead of Tuesday's hearing. "I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the President unfairly."

Hur interviewed Biden for more than five hours as part of the probe. In transcripts released Tuesday, Biden repeatedly told Hur he never meant to retain classified information after he left the vice presidency, but was at times fuzzy on dates and did not know or could not remember how his aides stored or handled sensitive documents.

🔎 Who is Robert Hur?

Hur was appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland by former President Donald Trump in 2018. He was tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland in January 2023 to conduct the investigation into Biden's possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents after such materials were found in the president's former office in Washington, D.C., and his Delaware home. The report with Hur's findings was released last month.

He is appearing before the Republican-led panel at the request of House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan. On the eve of his appearance, Hur quietly left his position at the Justice Department and will be testifying as a private citizen with no constraints on his testimony.