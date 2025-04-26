Vikings reportedly acquire QB Sam Howell from Seahawks, likely closing door on Aaron Rodgers

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

As the 2025 NFL Draft continues, a quarterback trade with significant implications reportedly has taken place on the side. The Seattle Seahawks are sending backup quarterback Sam Howell to the Minnesota Vikings, per multiple reports.

Additional details of the trade have not been announced. But by taking Howell, the Vikings are seemingly shutting down the idea of signing free agent Aaron Rodgers.

The Seahawks picked up another backup quarterback, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, in the third round of the draft on Friday.

Howell, who spent the 2024 season with Seattle as a backup for Geno Smith, will now be on his third team in four seasons in the league.

This story will be updated.

