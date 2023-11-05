Vikings RB Cam Akers feared to have sustained Achilles injury in win over Falcons

Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Cam Akers #31 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cam Akers’ season is likely finished.

Akers, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this fall from the Los Angeles Rams, was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the Vikings' comeback win over the Falcons that Akers likely sustained an Achilles injury — which would end his season.

An MRI is expected to confirm the injury on Monday.

Akers went down late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after he was tackled awkwardly after making a catch. He left the field on his own, but was eventually carted off the field into the locker room and was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

Akers had 25 rushing yards on eight carries when he went down, and had 13 receiving yards on three catches. Assuming the MRI confirms his injury, Akers will finish the year with 142 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

Akers was traded to the Vikings by the Rams in September in exchange for a future pick swap. The 24-year-old played in the Rams' season-opener this fall, but was a healthy scratch until the team traded him. Akers had a career-high 786 yards and seven touchdowns last season, his third in the league after the Rams took him with the No. 52 overall pick in 2020. He's in the final year of his initial four-year, $6.17 million deal.

The Achilles injury is the second one a major Vikings offensive player has sustained in as many weeks. Quarterback Kirk Cousins went down with an Achilles injury last week, which ended his season. That paved the way for Josh Dobbs, who replaced rookie Jaren Hall after he sustained a concussion in the first quarter, to lead the Vikings on a wild comeback.

Dobbs, who was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday from the Arizona Cardinals, led the Vikings on an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that put them up with just 22 seconds left and eventually gave them the 31-28 win. Dobbs finished throwing 20-of-30 for 158 yards with two touchdowns. He was also the Vikings' leading rusher with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Minnesota has now won four straight and five of its last six. The Vikings will host the New Orleans Saints next week. With Akers down, Alexander Mattison will likely take the bulk of the running attack for Minnesota. He had 44 rushing yards on 16 carries on Sunday, and has 390 rushing yards this season.