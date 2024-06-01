USWNT blanks South Korea 4-0 as Emma Hayes era begins

South Korea v United States COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO - JUNE 01: Tierna Davidson #12 of the United States celebrates scoring with teammates during the first half against the Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 01, 2024 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images) (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

The U.S. women's national team gave head coach Emma Hayes a victory in her first match in charge, shutting out South Korea 4-0 in front of 19,010 fans at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

Mallory Swanson opened the scoring in the 34th minute following a good buildup of play. Sophia Smith slipped a ball through the South Korean defense and Swanson, cutting through the penalty box, then beat goalkeeper Kim Jung-Mi to make it 1-0.

Four minutes later it was Tierna Davidson doubling the lead for the Americans, winning a header off a Catarina Macario corner kick.

The USWNT didn't wait long into the second half before making it 3-0. Davidson, who was left unmarked in the box, headed in her second goal of the match in the 48th minute off a Swanson corner kick.

Swanson netted her second of the match after another methodical slow buildup from the back by the USWNT. Rose Lavelle took a loose ball in the South Korean third and slipped a pass through to Swanson, who put it home in the 74th minute.

Hayes was hired in November and her first move was to freshen up a USWNT roster that needed it. Only 11 players on this roster were part of the 2023 World Cup team and only 10 of the 23 have taken part in a previous national team camp.

Saturday's win was an impressive performance and gave valuable experience to a number of players as the team continues its preparations for this summer's Olympics in Paris.

The USWNT has three more friendly's — another meeting with South Korea on June 4, Mexico on July 13 and Costa Rica on July 16 — before Olympic competition begins on July 25.