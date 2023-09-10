UFC 293: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title in stunning upset vs. Sean Strickland

UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Sean Strickland drops Israel Adesanya of Nigeria with a punch in the first round of the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sean Strickland dropped and nearly finished Israel Adesanya late in the first round of their middleweight title fight Sunday in Sydney, Australia, in the main event of UFC 293.

Strickland then went on to score one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by winning a unanimous decision over Adesanya largely by defusing Adesanya’s offense. It was a jab and a right hand and a great defense that led Strickland to the win.

Judges scored it 49-46 on all cards for Strickland. Yahoo Sports had it 49-46 for Strickland, giving Adesanya only the second round.

A blistering straight right hand dropped Adesanya hard late in the first round. Strickland was on top of him immediately and firing away, but referee Marc Goddard gave Adesanya a lot of leeway and he survived the round.

But Strickland continually marched forward, kept his guard up and never allowed Adesanya to get untracked.

When the bout ended, Strickland shouted at Adesanya and then raised his arms and sprinted around the cage in celebration.