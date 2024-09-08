Tyreek Hill detained outside stadium prior to Dolphins game, plans to play today

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed outside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Dolphins were scheduled to kick off against Jacksonville. However, Hill has been released and plans to play, according to his agent.

Hill was detained by police for an unspecified traffic violation. Shortly before 11:00 Eastern, photos of Hill in handcuffs began circulating on social media.

"I just left Tyreek and he is getting ready to play today," Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I'm told by sources Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police," ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported from the scene. "After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the situation was deescalated."

The Dolphins have released a statement on Hill: "This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

