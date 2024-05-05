Twins' 13-game win streak ends with 9–2 loss to Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 05: Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins hits an infield single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Target Field on May 05, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Twins' 12-game winning streak ended on Sunday afternoon with a 9–2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.

Shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Red Sox a 3–1 lead that held up for the rest of the game. Boston put the game away for certain with four runs in the top of the eighth. Vaughn Grissom and Dominic Smith each hit two-run doubles off Twins reliever Kody Funderburk to increase the lead to 7–1.

Minnesota scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Trevor Larnach single that drove in Max Kepler. But the Red Sox added two runs in the ninth on a triple by Jarren Duran and two-run homer from Rafael Devers that made the score 9–2.

With the loss, the Twins drop to 19–14, falling a half-game behind the Kansas City Royals for third place in the AL Central. The Cleveland Guardians hold a lead in the division. Up next for Minnesota is a four-game home series with the Seattle Mariners (18–15).

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!