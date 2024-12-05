Tsunami warning issued for California, Oregon coasts after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off West Coast

A tsunami warning was issued Thursday morning following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck 45 miles southwest of Eureka, Calif., the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Cellphones in the coast regions of Northern California and Southern Oregon rang out with an “Emergency Alert” at 10:51 a.m. PST.

Tsunami Warning 1 for areas of OR & N. CA: See https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for alert areas. M7.3 045mi SW Eureka, California 1044PST Dec 5 pic.twitter.com/NFCbU5EaKa — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

“The National Weather Service has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING. A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you,” the alert read in the San Francisco Bay Area. “You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

