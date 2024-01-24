Trump defeats Haley in New Hampshire primary, bringing him closer to rematch with Biden

Former President Donald Trump defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, besting his last major challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination in what had been her strongest state — and moving closer to a general-election rematch against President Biden.

The Associated Press called New Hampshire for Trump at 8 p.m. EST — just as the last polls closed there. With more than less than a quarter of precincts reporting, Trump led Haley 53% to 46%.

Trump's victory in the Granite State's first-in-the-nation primary comes on the heels of his historic 30-point win last week in the Iowa caucuses — a margin that forced that state's distant second-place finisher, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to end his campaign and endorse Trump just days before New Hampshire.

Nikki Haley’s last stand?

The Iowa results left Haley, who previously served as United Nations ambassador under Trump, with precisely what she had been hoping for all along: a "two-person race " in a state where pre-primary polling showed independent voters and moderate Republicans putting her within striking distance — and in some cases, within single digits — of the former president.

Haley's team had long targeted New Hampshire — which has a large concentration of centrist, college-educated Republicans and allows independent voters to participate in party primaries — as the best place to put a win on the board and potentially complicate Trump's march to a third-straight GOP nomination.

For months, a divided field of Republican rivals held Trump under 50% in the New Hampshire polls. Then, as summer turned to fall, Haley broke from the pack and started to surge on the strength of solid debate performances and the endorsement of popular GOP Gov. Chris Sununu. Some polls showed her at or above 40%.

Reflecting her rise, Haley's campaign and its allied super PACs spent a total of nearly $30 million on TV, radio and digital ads in New Hampshire — roughly double the $15 million spent on Trump's side. At one point, Haley went so far as to joke that New Hampshire would "correct" the Iowa results .

With DeSantis out of the picture, Haley and her former employer focused their fire on each other in the final days of the race.

How Trump won

Trump employed what advisers called a "pincer" strategy , squeezing Haley from the right on border issues and from the left on her willingness to raise the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare .

The night before the primary, the former president rallied with a trio of ex-candidates who'd dropped out and endorsed him — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — in a "show of force" meant to convey a "united" GOP .

Haley, meanwhile, sharpened her last-minute attacks on Trump, suggesting Sunday that the " mental stability" of her 77-year-old opponent was in "decline " after he repeatedly mistook her for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a recent speech .

“It should be enough to send us a warning sign,” said the 52-year-old Haley, citing “multiple” other examples of Trump acting “confused.” “If you have someone that’s 80 in office, their mental stability is going to continue to decline.”

The race heads to South Carolina

On Tuesday, Haley vowed to soldier on to South Carolina. Her campaign previously announced a $4 million statewide ad buy followed by a Wednesday night rally in North Charleston, S.C.

“This has always been a marathon,” Haley explained. “It’s never been a sprint."

That said, the latest polling averages show Haley (25%) trailing Trump (61%) by 36 points in the Palmetto State — and by even wider margins in subsequent, delegate-rich states such as Wisconsin (-34 points), Ohio (-48 points), Florida (-52 points) and Texas (-53 points).

Nationally, the most recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey, from mid-December, found Trump leading Haley 70 percent to 19 percent in a head-to-head matchup.

Looking ahead, the Haley campaign has identified its make-or-break moment as the March 5 pileup of primaries known as Super Tuesday — many of which are open to independents.

“After Super Tuesday, we will have a very good picture of where this race stands. At that point, millions of Americans in 26 states and territories will have voted," Haley's campaign manager wrote in a memo released Tuesday. "Until then, everyone should take a deep breath."

Trump’s first federal trial — for 2020 election interference — is scheduled to start on March 4.