Troy Aikman sees Jay-Z, makes joke about old lookalike meme

It's not unusual for a network to show celebrities during a game, especially when it's in Los Angeles.

ESPN was going through a few during its Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Chargers broadcast when it showed Jay-Z. And ESPN color analyst Troy Aikman probably surprised plenty of people by bringing up a long-forgotten meme.

Back in 2017, there was a meme that Aikman looked like the famous rapper and business mogul. It was kind of ridiculous, but whatever.

Troy Aikman finally acknowledged the Jay-Z comparison. 😭 pic.twitter.com/ozDMVTaUEa — Colb (@___Colb___) October 17, 2023

In an ultimate IYKYK moment, Aikman brought it up when the ESPN broadcast showed Jay-Z on Monday night.

"There's a meme that's going around, people think that's my doppleganger, you know?" Aikman said. "Me and Jay-Z."

Jay-Z and LeBron taking in some football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/w07NB13r9I — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

Who knew that Aikman knew about that meme from so many years ago? But it did clear something up: Now that we've seen Aikman and Jay-Z in the same building, we know definitively they are not the same person.