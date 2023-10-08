Travis Kelce leaves Chiefs-Vikings game after non-contact slip on artificial turf

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 8: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left Sunday's game against the Vikings after slipping on the artificial turf at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium.

The play took place in the final minutes of the first half with the Chiefs driving. He took a swing pass form Patrick Mahomes, then sipped as he turned upfield. He was able to stand up, then jogged off the field with a noticeable limp.

Oh no, Travis Kelce is limping after this playpic.twitter.com/oI3lErgM0D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2023

He attempted to walk off the apparent injury on the sideline then slammed his helmet to the turf in frustration.

Travis Kelce chucked his helmet on the sideline after suffering what appeared to be a foot injury. pic.twitter.com/FrWvHqPS3y — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 8, 2023

He received attention from trainers on the sideline, then limped to the locker room in the final moments of the first half as the Chiefs offense remained on the field. Kansas City ended the drive with a field goal to tie the game at 13-13.

CBS' Tracy Wolfson reported that Kelce was scheduled to undergo X-Rays in the locker room. The Chiefs listed him as questionable to return at halftime. He returned to the field after halftime, but didn't play on Kansas City's drive to open the third quarter.